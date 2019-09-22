Saif Ali Khan Walking Out Of Bunty Aur Babli 2 Leaves Makers In A Soup?

2005 released film Bunty Aur Babli was one classic film that one can still enjoy. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, the film about two con artists was a fresh concept that received immense love from the audience. The sequel to this film has been in the news recently and Saif Ali Khan was reportedly roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. But looks like we won’t be seeing him in this film anymore!

Saif has opted out of the film just before the film was about to go on floors. Saif has not yet addressed the issue and we don’t know what made him walk out of the film suddenly. This unexpected exit has now landed the makers of the film in a soup.

Now, as Saif has walked out of the film just a few days before the film was going on the floor, it will be a difficult task for the makers to find a new replacement quickly. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan, who played the lead in the original film, was approached to play the role. However, Abhishek thought that the role did not appeal to him and hence said a no. Now, we will have to wait and see who gets roped in for this role.

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is supposed to go on floors soon and with Saif backing out at the last moment, the makers are left in a lurch. The reason for Saif’s decision is not known yet but it seems, he had second thoughts about his role. YRF is now working overtime to find a suitable replacement.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Shrarvari Wagh in the pivotal role. The film is directed by Varun S Sharma.

Apart from this film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. he is also a part of Bhoot Police which stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. Saif will also be seen in Nitin Kakkar’s Jawani Jaaneman where he will essay the role of a father to newbie Alaia Furniturewalla.

