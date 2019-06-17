Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan & Alaia Furniturewalla Starrer Takes Off!

Actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla and actor Saif Ali Khan have started shooting for “Jawaani Jaaneman” here.
Pooja on Monday tweeted a photograph of Saif and Alaia from India’s match against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019 here on Sunday.
She captioned the image: “My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the World Cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman. He plays her dad.. and this was shot on Father’s Day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings.”
“Jawaani Jaaneman” marks Alaia’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Tabu.
Produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29.
