Vicky Kaushal – Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Biopic To Release On THIS Date

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal has been on an extensive shoot on October directive Shoojit Sircar’s directorial Udham Singh. Finally, the release date has been out. The movie is all set to release on Gandhi Jayanti.

The movie is based on Indian revolutionary Udham Singh. Sardar Udham Singh is known for his assassination in London of Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India. The assassination was done in order to seek revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place in 1919.

Now according to an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shoojit Sircar, the director of the movie has confirmed the release date. The movie is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020. This will be the first periodic genre film of Vicky and Shoojit together. Fans have already appraised the first look of Vicky from the film. Shoojit said, “Yes, we will be releasing the film on October 2, 2020. Keeping in mind the remaining shoot schedule, post-production and the time required to complete the film, my producers and good friends Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar advised this date for a feasible release next year and I have decided to go with it.” According to a source close to Mumbai Mirror, It will be a four-month shoot. A major chunk of the film will be wrapped up by January.”

The first schedule had wrapped up in May and the second will start off in October.

