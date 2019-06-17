Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming project, Lal Singh Chadha, and every update regarding the project is grabbing eyeballs. But this time, it is regarding a 35 crores property that he’s recently bought which is under the radar of the audience! Here’s all you need to know about it.

According to an exclusive report by leading daily, DNA, Aamir has bought a 9,000 square feet of commercial space on SV Road in Santacruz West. This includes 4 office units in the building, 3 of which are on the 2nd floor and the 4th one is on the 3rd floor. Moreover, something that’s creating havoc in our mind is the fact that the actor has paid Rs 37,854 per square feet. Space has been registered under the name of Aamir Khan Production Pvt Ltd, which currently and has been signed by his mother, Zeenat Tahir Hussain Khan. Stamp duty of 2.1 crores has also been paid.

“Because of the location and such huge office space, he immediately went for it,” revealed the broker who was involved in the deal.

The details regarding the property have also been revealed as:

· Location: SV Road, Santacruz West

· Building: Prime Plaza

· Acquired: 3 on 2nd floor, one on 3rd floor

· Total area: 9,246 sq ft

· Per sqft rate: Rs 37,854

On the professional front, Aamir will be seen next in “Lal Singh Chaddha”, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster “Forrest Gump”. The film will be penned by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.

