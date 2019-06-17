Box Office Updates: Game Over Grows, Khamoshi Is A Disaster

Game Over had a low weekend at the Box Office as just 2 crores* came over the opening weekend for the Hindi version. Even if one accounts for the India-Pakistan match, the numbers are still very low. The good thing is growth on Saturday and then sustenance on Sunday that could help the film during weekdays.

On the other hand, Khamoshi is now making its way out of theaters in ‘khamoshi’ and one waits to see how many shows of the film are now retained during the weekdays. The weekend collections were just not there as merely 0.30 crores* were accumulated. Sunday was quite low too and the entire first week numbers may just stretch to 0.50 crores*. Even the smallest of the films manage some sort of numbers but what has happened in case of this Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is inexplicable.

Though the two films released immediately after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat and also faced challenge from India-Pakistan match on Sunday, it was the inherent content that resulted in low collections and not the competition. Game Over is not a bad film but is way too niche and hence, audience is restricted. As for Khamoshi then yes, it is plain and simple, boring. Period.

All eyes are now on this Friday’s release Kabir Singh which is expected to bring audiences back in theaters.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

