Lust Stories: Kiara Advani Googled “How Do People Use A Vibrator” A Day Before Shot!

Lust Stories which sheds light on modern-day relationships drew the fans crazy soon after its release! It consists of 4 short films and the one that grabbed eyeballs was Kiara Advani – Vicky Kaushal’s where Kiara was seen in a climax scene that involved using of a vibrator for sexual pleasure. That indeed was another bomb dropped after Swara Bhasker’s in Veere Di Wedding. Now, Kiara has opened about it and revealed how she googled how people use a vibrator a day before the shoot.

Kiara spoke about it on Neha Dhupia’s show, BFF With Vogue when Neha asked her how she managed to portray the climax on-screen so beautifully. To This, the actress said, “Karan Johar showed me how to do everything, but that scene. He wanted me to be uninhibited. He made sure there was a very small unit on screen. He didn’t want me to laugh. I was so nervous the night before, and I had actually googled how do people use a vibrator. I watched a couple of scenes from films like The Ugly Truth, to see what it was all about.”

Moreover, when asked about the advice that Karan Johar gave to her, she revealed, “Do it very sincerely. Let it be real. Let your eyes roll”.

Meanwhile, Kiara is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Kabir Singh, opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Kabir Singh” is a remake of the Telugu hit film “Arjun Reddy” which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

In the film, Shahid will be seen in three avatars — a college-going boy, one with short hair, and another in an angry mood and a bearded look and ruffled hairdo.

