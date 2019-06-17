Shah Rukh Khan’s NEXT Project Officially Revealed! Son Aryan Khan Joins Too

After making his fans wait for a while post the release of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to lend his voice for the Hindi version of The Lion King. He and his son Aryan Khan will give the voiceover for two characters in the film – Mufasa and Simba.

According to the Hindustan Times, SRK is excited to work with his son. He said that it has been an emotional experience for him to collaborate with his son that too for a father-son duo. He also revealed that his younger tot AbRam is a huge The Lion King fan and he will be happy to know about their voiceover.

Shah Rukh said, “Voicing the father-son duo of Mufasa and Simba has been such a wonderful personal and professional moment for Aryan and me. It will be really special to watch this movie with our little one, AbRam (Shah Rukh’s youngest son), as he is a big fan of the film. And watching his big brother and father voice the characters in this live-action version is surely going to make it a memorable experience.”

Yesterday, SRK had shared a picture with his son Aryan, and they were seen wearing the jerseys with the names of Mufasa and Simba.

