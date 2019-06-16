Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Takes Yet Another Dig At Hrithik Roshan

Rangoli Chandel – Kangana Ranaut’s sister is always known for making headlines. We all know about the big dispute between Kangana and Hrithik. In the past she took a dig on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too for nepotism.

What happened was a day after Ekta Kapoor announced the new release date of Mental Hai Kya. Rangoli revealed that Ekta and Hrithik Roshan had met before the filmmaker announced the changed release date. Now she has posted a sarcastic tweet on Twitter, again, taking a dig on Hrithik.

The tweet read, “Yeh dekho hamare Raja betas duniya mein hamara naam Roshan kar rahe hain. P.S sarcasm intended”

Yeh dekho hamare Raja betas duniya mein hamara naam Roshan kar rahe hain.

P.S sarcasm intended 🤨 https://t.co/hco9QXEyno — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

Rangoli has never feared in expressing her strong and vocal opinions. She is very much active on Twitter to share her thoughts about the ongoing scenario in Bollywood.

Ekta Kapoor had announced that the release date of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental hai Kya; it was pushed from June 21 to July 26, which is the same date when Hrithik’s Super 30 was earlier scheduled to hit the screens. Hrithik and Kangana’s films – ‘Super 30’ and ‘Mental Hai Kya’ – were about to clash at the box-office. Later, Hrithik and makers of Super 30 preponed the release date to July 12.

Commenting on the speculations, Ekta, who had specified in her statement that the date change was only made for better business avenues, took to her Twitter handle and asked social media users to stop slamming actors.

Following Ekta’s tweet, Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, went on a twitter rant and slammed Hrithik Roshan for spoiling Kangana’s name. “What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather than meeting you in the battle field… Just because he can’t say anything to Ekta he will make Kangana a punching bag, Well!! U r mistaken,” she asserted.

What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather then meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi…. so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh… Jadoo. https://t.co/D4GiBqWkbI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

Balaji kya Kangana Ranaut ka production house hai jo woh jab chahe film release kare… lekin pappu toh pappu hota hai… common sense hai he nahin…. ab tu dekh beta, tera kya haal hoga @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

Kangana told Ekta Kapoor not to release MHK on 26th but Ekta said its is her prerogative as a producer to decide the relase date, then she had a meeting with her childhood friend Hrithik and they both took this call…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

(Contd) just because he cant say anything to Ekta he will make Kangana a punching bag, Well!! U r mistaken..Agar tune ya tere lichad PR Prabhat ne Kangana pe ek bhi backhand ya underhand attacks kiye toh woh teri sari charbi nikal degi woh bhi ek chutki mein..sudhar ja @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

Mental Hai Kya also stars Rajkummar Rao, has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. Also just recently Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan had rubbished the rumors about her bipolar disorder. Shedding light on these rumors, Rangoli Chandel said that Sunaina had apologized for Hrithik Roshan’s behavior. She also gave a hint about the person who might have spread the rumors of her bipolar.

Too much of controversies in the air we tell you!

