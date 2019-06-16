A Bollywood masala entertainer without a sizzling item song? That’s not happening at any cost. When we talk about item songs, the first one that pops into majority minds is Raveena Tandon – Akshay Kumar’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra. Well, Akki along with Katrina Kaif took some inspiration from it while they were shooting for Gale Lag Ja from De Dana Dan, but looks like we’re in for a treat as Rohit Shetty and team are recreating Tip Tip itself for their upcoming cop drama, Sooryavanshi!

While we can’t contain our excitement either, here’s what you can expect from the recreation:

Sensual Moves

Raveena Tandon drew the fans crazy in her 90s hit which featured her showcasing her best moves where each and every frame yelled out ‘Sexy’. From the sequence on the stairs to the one on the ground, everything was sensual enough to run and watch the video till date! Katrina on the other hand, has shown us her charismatic moves in a lot of songs like the recent, Husn Parcham, Kamli, Chikni Chameli, amongst others. One thing that we’re certain of is that the sensual factor is going to stay but what’s to be seen is if it matches the Raveena Tandon level!

The Yellow Sari Statement

The yellow sari is no more an attire in Bollywood, it’s a statement. From Madhuri Dixit’s Dhak Dhak to Disha Patani’s slow motion, y’all know what we’re talking about here. We’ve seen Katrina in Gale Lag Ja before in a yellow saree, and that only makes us further intrigued to whether that’ll happen again and what more do we get to see on the plate!

A Sizzling Chemistry After 10-Long-Years

Akshay – Raveena’s chemistry is indeed unbeatable. The comfort during their moves was indeed a proof of it! BUT, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan, Namaste London and so many more – fans love Katrina & Akshay’s pair and it’s considered as one of the best amongst Bollywood. It look almost 10 long years for that to happen, but our wishes are indeed coming true and we certainly can’t keep calm!

Romance Lessons

Be it a movie, or a song, there’s definitely something that inspires us take our move. Raveena just made rains a much better weather to look forward to, Katrina did that too with Gale Lag Ja, but what more do we have? Only time will tell!

Albeit, the buzz is already insane and we’re only intrigued to see that magic being recreated on the big screen but will it beat the original Tip Tip Barsa Paani? What do you think?

