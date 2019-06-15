The curious case of missing announcement of Sooryavanshi from Akshay Kumar

Now this could well be a first. In an unprecedented move, the release date of a film starring one superstar has been announced by another superstar who neither the actor in there nor the producer. On the other hand the real actor-producer of the film has kept a dignified silence all this while!

As is the known fact, it is Salman Khan who announced the advancement of Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. Now even that could well have been understandable had Akshay Kumar too participated in the announcement. However, that hasn’t happened. On the contrary, the ‘Khiladi Kumar’ maintained a stony silence all this while.

Well, until yesterday!

It was on Friday when Akshay Kumar finally said a few words about his Sooryavanshi. He didn’t mention Salman Khan or Rohit Shetty who had actually come together for a photo-shoot to announce March 2020 arrival of Sooryavanshi, he just urged his fans to not start a fan war by taking sides of setting up defamatory trends.

Of course, what is indeed curious is the fact that so far Akshay Kumar hasn’t said a word about the reason behind the early arrival of the film, or the fact that the clash with Salman Khan’s Sooryavanshi has been averted. This is even more surprising since Sooryavanshi is also produced by Akshay Kumar and typically it is the producer (if not the actor) who takes a first call when it comes to letting the world know about the arrival of his films.

Even in the past whenever there have been rumors around any films starring Akshay Kumar, he has always maintained that audiences need not pay heed to any of it till a confirmation comes from him on the social media. The actor has been quite active on Twitter as well as Instagram when it comes to news related to his films and traditionally has been announcing his association with a film, the people who come together for it and the ultimate release in theaters.

In case of Sooryavanshi though, he hasn’t said a word so far, which has set the tongues wagging for others for sure, which is not just restricted to fans but also neutral audience and media.

Considering the actor has always stayed away from controversies and confrontations, Akshay Kumar has been quietly shooting away days of Sooryavanshi even at the time of this piece been written. However, one waits to hear something from the man or others associated with the film if it would have been a rather better move had Sooryavanshi announcement come from him (as well).

After all, that would have been the right move!

