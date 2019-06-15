Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): So Close Yet So Far From Beating The Record Of All Records!

The top-grossing film of all time is still Cameron’s Avatar (2009), with $2.78 billion at the global box office. There were many hopes pinned on Avengers: Endgame to be the first 3-billion wonder of the world, but it slowed down in the second half of its course. Though the finale of Avengers has almost reached the lifetime collections of Avatar, it needs a considerable push to claim the throne.

Avengers: Endgame till now has earned $2.73 billion at the worldwide box office. It’s now just $50 million away from winning the final race. But, movies like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Aladdin, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum have surely made some dent in its collection. Endgame slowed down considerably well because a huge chunk of the audience watched the movie in the start. Hence, the trending wasn’t stable as everyone predicted it to be.

But still, it has a chance to stay stable at the lower levels and achieve the feat of being the highest grossing movie of all time at the global box office. Anthony and Joe Russo returned to direct Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It picks up directly following Avengers: Infinity War, which left the mightiest superheroes scrambling after Thanos (Josh Brolin) eliminated half of life in the universe.

The movie was received amazingly well by the critics. Our in-house reviewer summed up his comments on the film by saying, “The story takes a little bit from every theory out there, to create this vicious haze which tangles more if you try to detangle it. Infinity War left us with some questions, and its predecessor answers them but in its own tricky way. Was this a justified ending to those precious 11 years of 21 movies? NO! Because no matter how good this is, saying goodbye to your childhood hurts.”

The superhero blockbuster stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

