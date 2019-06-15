Bharat Box Office Day 10: Salman Khan Starrer Stays Low On 2nd Friday!

Bharat Box Office Day 10: It had a low second Friday as 4 crores* came in. The film’s screen and shows have been reduced even though there isn’t any sort of competition from any new Hindi releases. Still, since the shows weren’t showing any great occupancy towards the latter part of the first week, it was prudent to have reduced screens.

Compared to the first day collections of 42.30 crores, the film has fallen by more than 90% on its tenth day. It has collected 183 crores* so far and today it should cross Bajirao Mastani lifetime of 184 crores. It could well turn out that today emerges as the best day for the Salman Khan starrer this weekend since Sunday sees the all important match between India and Pakistan and if rain allows a full day play then the collections would indeed be hit hard.

The film would now require time till end of this week to step into the 200 Crores Club and this is when Kabir Singh would arrive. That would further dent the progress of the Ali Abbas Zafar film. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to go past Salman Khan’s own Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.4 crores), though Kick lifetime of 233 crores is now totally out of reach.

