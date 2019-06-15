Bharat Box Office Day 11 Advance Booking: Good In Some, Dipping In Others!

Bharat Box Office Day 11 Advance Booking: Starting its journey with a boisterous 42.30 crores, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif led emotional drama is having a roller coaster ride at the box office. The movie dipped on the weekdays but was far away from the crash. It wasn’t something like Tubelight, but still, the expectations were sky high given the duo of Salman & Ali Abbas Zafar.

The movie has enjoyed all its perks with a Holiday and extended weekend; it has entered in its 2nd week which holds the key to its fate. Let’s go through the major sectors of the country, and see how is the advance booking today.

Mumbai

Without any surprise, the movie has retained a considerable amount of shows because of the absence of any notable release. But, the advance scenario is not looking good for the film. Apart from a couple of shows, there’s no ‘filling fast’ happening anywhere.

Delhi-NCR

Since day 1, Delhi has been ahead of Mumbai as far as the advance booking is concerned. Even now, it’s way better than the capital of Bollywood. Surprisingly, multiplexes are faring better than the mass-dominated centres here. We can also see some ‘sold-out’ shows, which is always a treat.

Bengaluru

It’s a good news-bad news case happening with Bengaluru for Bharat. We can see a considerable cut-off in the shows in this region of the country. But, the good news is even the limited shows are on the filling-fast spree. On average, we can see 35-40% shows filling fast, which is good.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has been bringing in good news for the film since the start. Even now, we can see an orange wave throughout the city. Surprisingly it’s a tad bit lower than Bengaluru, but it will get better as the day progresses.

Pune, Kolkata & Chennai

Pune being Pune! Apart from a couple of shows, it’s all green for the city. Add a couple of more oranges (filling-fasts) to Pune, we get the average response of Kolkata. Counting the final theatres in Chennai, the film is doing okay with a very limited amount of screens.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!