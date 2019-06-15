Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Bashes Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: “Pappus Can Never Work As Hard As Hungry Bhukhhad Outsiders”

Kangana Ranaut’s manager and sister to Rangoli Chandel has always been her pillar of support, giving back to the circle of controversies her sister is surrounded with. She has her own piece of mind and opinion. Recently, Rangoli took to Twitter to bash Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have been termed as the ‘nepotism gang’ by the actress.

In her tweet Rangoli said “These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping…(contd) and action right on a horse back, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon, pls prove me wrong show me one vidoe of pappus galloping”.

These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping…(contd) https://t.co/1uZaVjDzLv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

Super Heartthrob RANBIR KAPOOR horseback WALKING &

video clearly showing he is very scared

ki gir na jaye……… God bless him. pic.twitter.com/k0tkUWiluo — Avengers (@Avenger83391550) June 15, 2019

Now, Kangana had also opened up against the ‘smear campaigns’ done by the nepotism squad being run to tarnish her name. Also, Kangana revealed why her sister slams them on social media. Kangana mentioned that right from the start, everything was done to gang up against her

She revealed that when she was training to ride a horse for Manikarnika, two actors from ‘nepotism gang’ were also learning it at the same place. “Two other actors of the nepotism gang (Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt) were also learning horse-riding at the same place as me. They practised for one day and got so sore that they didn’t return. I was galloping and doing all sorts of stunts. The wooden horse was only used for close-up shots. Just because they cannot ride a horse they got jealous of me and released the video.”

Talking about her co-stars Sonu Sood and Mishti speaking against her, Kangana said, “Mishti said she was asked to speak up, but who is making her speak? It’s all about ganging up against me. Sonu and I share a personal trainer. Again, situations were manipulated to force people to speak against me. Some trade experts were forced to show our film’s collections as half of the actual numbers. All the people who pretend that they don’t have PRs send the maximum number of mails against others. One smear campaign was started by Karan Johar’s gang against me by paying reviewers. When I talk about it, people think I sound like a loony character, but what option am I left with?”

Manikarnika… actress Kangana Ranaut has garnered a lot of fame and praises for her stellar performance. She is also known for her stellar performances in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu to name few. The actress is currently on a vacation with her sister before she comes back for the release of Mental Hai Kya.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!