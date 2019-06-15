Bharat Box Office Day 10 Early Trends: This Salman Khan Starrer Is Holding Its Fort At The Lower Levels!

There may be a fall on some days, but Salman Khan’s massive fan base is enough to cover it all up! Something similar has been seen in the case of his latest release, Bharat, which may have seen a dip on some days, but the movie has been ever since staying stable on the lower side at the box office.

The movie in its 9-day-run has made a total collection of 179 crores. Now, with the early trends flowing in, Bharat has added numbers in the range of 4-5 crores in its kitty. This brings up the total collection of the movie to 183-184 crores.

Only time will tell where the final verdict of Bharat will stand at the box office but despite surpassing some major biggies like Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy, possibilities of the movie chasing Uri: The Surgical Strike seem low to become the Highest Grossing Movie (Bollywood) of 2019.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film’s story begins in 1947 and traces the journey of a man. Salman sports six different looks ranging from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man.

He says there were several scenes in the film that made him emotional while performing them.

Salman does not indulge in method acting. Sharing how he prepares himself before any emotional scene, he said: “If I do not feel a scene, if I do not get the emotion right, I cannot fake it and make the other person feel the same emotion.

“So if the scene is not relatable for me, I will sit down with the writer and director for a discussion, we will try and improve the scene so that I convince myself. But listen, that is the quality of a bad actor that I have.