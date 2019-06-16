Shah Rukh Khan Covers Father’s Day, 25 Years Of The Lion King & India VS Pakistan Match In One Post

Father’s Day is here & we’re surely going to see some lovely posts by our beloved stars. Shah Rukh Khan has already aimed down three big events in one post – India VS Pakistan match, Father’s Day and 25 Years Of The Lion King.

Shah Rukh Khan, in his latest Instagram post, is seen with his Aryan donning Indian jerseys. The jersey is for the match, but the name that it reads ‘Simba & Mufasa’ are the iconic father-son duo from The Lion King.

Check out the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bywdx9GFRrV/?igshid=n4i7p9ualgx8

Shah Rukh Khan’s next, which is still unknown, has already a lot of hopes pinned up. Even apart from his fans, now many are just curious to see what he is going to sign next.

Also, King Khan, as he’s admirably referred to globally, will be opening the festival officially on August 8 along with the other festival guests and in the company of the ‘Premier of Victoria’ and Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the Director of the festival. Shah Rukh feels honoured and delighted to accept the invitation from the Victorian government and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to open their festival as their chief guest.

“An industry of our magnitude and diversity deserves to be celebrated with great passion and fervour, which is what the festival embodies,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

“I’m particularly pleased with the theme of the festival this year which is courage, an emotion that resonates with storytellers who really have the might to change the society and the world. I have had great memories of shooting for ‘Chak De! India‘ in Melbourne and look forward to being back again, this time to celebrate Indian cinema,” he added.

