Game Over Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Brings In A Treat For Psychological Thriller Lovers

Game Over Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, Parvathi T, Sanchana Natarajan, Ramya Subramanian

Director: Ashwin Saravanan

What’s Good:The film is actually able to grip and scare you, especially in the opening scene

What’s Bad: There’s so much going on in the film and a lot of it has been left incomplete, which ends up giving you the feeling of lack of satisfaction

Loo Break: Quite some in the first half

Watch or Not?: You can, thanks to its edge of the seat and taut narrative. But if you have watched the Edge Of Tomorrow, you may not find it that effective

User Rating:

Game Over starts with an extremely scary scene and therefore the film doesn’t take any time to declare what the audience is in for. A girl’s brutal murder and the kind of violence she goes through is capable to tear your soul apart.

But that’s not the end, The Game has just started and we all know who’s the next target. Sapna (Taapsee Pannu) is a girl who is going through a trauma of an incident which happened with her a year earlier. The audience is introduced with a medical condition of “Anniversary Reaction” in which the patients are troubled by their thoughts as the anniversary of an old incident comes near.

Sapna lives with her maid in an isolated house, she is scared of the dark and soon gets bound to a wheelchair too. A game designer by profession stays in the comfort of her house 24×7 but that is where she has to face the biggest nightmare of her life.

Game Over Movie Review: Script Analysis

The best thing about Game Over’s writing and the screenplay is that it scares you with your own imagination. The writers play with your mind throughout the film and don’t show you what you are expecting for a long time. After you witness the first murder and see the condition of Sapna, all you want is to see her unharmed but you also know that something will happen. But how will she fight with the danger without any proper support?

The suspense has been well kept and makes you bite your nails until the end of the film. A heavy portion of the second half has been inspired from “Edge Of Tomorrow”, but is captivating.

The concepts of “Anniversary Reaction” and “Memorial Tattoos” are quite new for the audience and do the work of binding your attention. However, some emotional scenes play spoilsport.

Game Over Movie Review: Star Performance

Taapsee Pannu has aced her character and you’ll end up adoring her for her skills. Her character is weak, vulnerable but when she sees the danger, she takes the challenge. That’s worth all the praise. The versatile actress is no less than a gift for Bollywood and she has killed it this time again.

Vinodhini Vaidynathan lends able support. Others are good too.

Game Over Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ashwin Saravanan’s direction is good and he maintains the suspense element throughout. The psychological thriller makes you uncomfortable and that’s where his direction wins. Ron Yohann’s background score is edgy and keeps you engrossed. A. Vasanth’s cinematography and camera work add to the thrilling element.

Game Over Movie Review: The Last Word

Game Over is among one of the well made Indian thrillers. Watch it for Taapsee Pannu and for the love of edge of the seat entertainment.

Three Stars!

Game Over Trailer

Game Over releases on 14th June, 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching Game Over.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!