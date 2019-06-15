Jugraafiya From Super 30 Out! It’s All About The Extremely Cute Controversy Between Hrithik Roshan & Mrunal Thakur

The most awaited film of 2019 is Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and ever since the trailer has been released there has been a lot of buzzes. The song Jugraafiya is out! Hrithik is essaying the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Bihar who is known for his excellent skills.

He helps students every year to crack the IIT exams and also provides free education to the poor kids. The actor has gelled well into the character of a Bihari math teacher with a powerful accent.

The song depicts an extremely cute chemistry between Anand (Hrithik Roshan) and Supriya (Mrunal Thakur). Sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal, music is given by Ajay-Atul. The song gives you something from both the worlds. Check out the video here:

The fans have anyways gone gaga with the trailer of Super 30. Hrithik has always created a league of himself with the unique concept based films he does. The fans are loving him to see on screen after a very long time. His de-glamorous look is winning him accolades and he also has got the accent on point.

Super 30 is helmed by Vikas Bahl and is being produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Reliance Entertainment. The film also stars Virendra Saxena as Rajendra Kumar, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aditya Srivastava. The movie is all set to release on 12th July 2019. Hrithik is coming back after Kaabil which released in 2017.

