Bharat Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Aaj Ki Party Salman Khan Ki Taraf Se!

Bharat Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer is shining in its struggling days. Where it had a very ordinary week, it shows a jump in its 2nd weekend. It remained under the 5 crore mark on its 2nd Friday but Saturday arrived with a surprise.

The movie opened with a blast on its first day and continued the fireworks for a while. Eventually, it dipped but thankfully there’s was no huge crash. On its 2nd Saturday, it has seen a very good jump which brings in hopes for the makers.

As per the early estimates flowing in, Bharat has collected in the range of 5.50 to 6.50 crores on its day 11 at the box office. This business could take its grand total in the range of 188.50-189.50 crores. This means, 200 crores are coming sooner than we expected.

Recently, Salman, as ever, took a dig on critics saying he gets scared when they praise his work. He said, In an interaction with the media here, Salman said: “I get scared when critics praise my work because usually, their thinking does not match with mine or that of my audience. So I wonder why are they giving stars to my film and writing good things about my work?”

“Having said that, in recent times, the kind of films that I have done, I did those because I loved those stories. Also when I do a film, I have a few parameters… I want people to come to the theatre, forget their worries and when they leave the theatre, become happy, with a sense of heroism, or become a better human being… at least (have) the thought of (being) a better human being.”

For his role in the film, Salman Khan has undergone multiple look changes as its timeline is spread across decades – from 1960 till current times. Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff among others. The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Bharat released on 5th June 2019.

