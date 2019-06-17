Bharat Box Office Day 12: Salman Khan Starrer Crosses 190 Crores Milestone

Bharat Box Office Day 12: It has now entered the nervous 90s, though this time around the endeavour is not for the 100 Crore Club, but the 200 Crore Club. On Sunday, the collections were similar to Saturday as the all-important India-Pakistan match hit the film hard. In any case, the film hasn’t been doing any stupendous business and the cricket match only dented its progress further.

The Salman Khan starrer collected 6 crores* more on Sunday and with that, the overall numbers have reached 194.85 crores*. The film is now on road to the 200 crores mark and it would be interesting to see whether that milestone is made possible in the coming four days. Unless there is a huge fall in numbers from this point on, it is expected to reach there before Kabir Singh strikes on Friday.

Meanwhile, the film has managed to go past the lifetime collections of some of the major biggies, which are listed below:

2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 190.03 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 184 crores

Of course expectations were that that these numbers would be crossed much earlier in the film’s journey at the Box Office. Nonetheless, the film has done better than Race 3 and would eventually be in the same range as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.4 crores).

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!