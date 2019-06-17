World Cup 2019: These Bollywood Memes Trolling Pakistan Are 24K GOLD!

What better way to start your Monday morning than enjoying India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2019’s match memes. India won against Pakistan for the 7th time in the history of World Cup. And since then the social media is going crazy after the memes and there’s a trail of snippets from Bollywood movies trolling Pakistan on the same.

Ranveer Singh’s grand entry and commentary added more glam to the match. Let’s take a look at some of the best memes from the match:

Indians Searching for Pakistanis on Social media today – "Aaj kauno dikh nhi rhe bsdk" !! 😂😂😂@cricketworldcup #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/333X3yMAzE — Aditya Singh Rajput (@Aditya594Singh) June 16, 2019

U did a great job Shoaib Malik !

India ka damad jo ho.#IndiaVsPakistan #CongratulationsIndia pic.twitter.com/aOpF8xwzF3 — Vikas Bal (@ivkyt19) June 17, 2019

Not just Ranveer but a lot of Bollywood celebs were present at the stadium to watch and cheer up the Indian cricket team. Saif Ali Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Alaia Furniturewala, Boman Irani, Guru Randhawa were also there to watch the match live.

Also, Sorry not sorry for the memes! Share in comments your thoughts about the match, and also how huge the chance is to lift us the trophy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!