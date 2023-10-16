Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and in 2021 they welcomed their first child Vamika Kohli. Now two years later looks like Vamika is all set to become an elder sister as Anushka is rumored to be pregnant again. While there is no confirmation from the couple yet, fans are confident after the latest viral video. Wondering what we are talking about? Read on!

Anushka recently went to Ahmedabad to catch the super-exciting India-Pakistan match. Anushka cheered from the stands, chilled with Arijit Singh, later she was seen accompanying her husband Virat.

The duo was seen attending a post-match celebration and Anushka Sharma could be seen flaunting her baby bump. Wearing a loose white dress, Anushka had a gorgeous maternity glow. Virat Kohli was seen holding his wife’s hand and accompanying her at the party.

The video was shared by Twitter (now known as X) account @wrogn_edits. Check it out!

Soon many fans commented on the video and pointed out how Virat has been holding Anushka’s hand and giving her extra attention. One comment read, “The way he held Anushka’s hand and went away>>>>>>>,” another netizen wrote, “In love with this couple #Virushka ❣️❣️❣️❣️❤❤❤.” Another comment read, “Aww Virushka hand hold💗.”

On the other hand, a source told Hindustan Times about Anushka and Virat turning parents for the second time. The source said, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.”

The source also revealed that Anushka has been absent from the public eye because of her pregnancy. The source said, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.”

“They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon,” the insider further said.

On the work front, Anushka fans are excited as the diva is all set to come back to acting with Chakda Xpress. The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actor will be back for the first time on-screen since she gave birth to her daughter Vamika. The film directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, will release on Netflix. We just cannot wait!

