We’re just a couple of hours away from catching the blockbuster contest between India and Pakistan, and it feels that the real T20 World Cup has started now. As millions of fans are anticipating this Sunday blast, some crazy news numbers for viewership are being predicted. Amid this, the price of one ticket is going viral, and it has left everyone stunned. Keep reading to know more!

Father of all cricket contests!

Over the years, several international teams have left their mark over the years due to their on-field performance, but nothing tops the buzz of India versus Pakistan when it comes to the biggest box office draw. Be it a test match, ODI match, or T20 match, these two teams clashing on the ground grab the eyeballs of almost every cricket fan. This time, too, the hype is at is peak ahead of the first high-voltage battle between these rivals.

Crazy demand of a seller

Reportedly, one ticket for Sunday’s T20 World Cup battle of India versus Pakistan has been put on sale. It is learned that this ticket is for seat 30 in row 20 of section 252. But to grab this ticket, one needs to play a jaw-dropping amount of $175,400, which equals 1.46 crores. Yes, you read that right!

This ticket belongs to a buyer who wants to sell it to a cricket enthusiast, but in exchange, the buyer is asking for an unreal sum. The ticket has been put on sale on StubHub, a resale platform where tickets for events can be sold with markups. It seems that this ticket will remain unsold as the sum is just too much to be paid.

About today’s India VS Pakistan match

The contest between the rivals is scheduled to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. It can be watched on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will start at 8 pm.

