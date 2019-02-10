Gully Boy Reviews (Early) Out: Ranveer Singh’s Career BEST, Recieved With Claps, Whistles & Cheers!

Gully Boy Reviews (Early) Out: Movie lovers from the entire country has been chanting only one hymn – “Apna time aayega!” Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to make us fall in love with them all over again with Gully Boy releasing on 14th February. The movie was showcased at Berlinale 2019 and it has recieved raving reviews from there.

Gully Boy showcases the life of Murad (Ranveer Singh) who’s an aspiring rapper struggling with many issues in his personal life. People have called it Ranveer Singh’s career-best performance and are raving about Alia Bhatt as well.

From the audience over there, the news is that movie was welcomed with whistles, claps and cheers. It’s also been said the energy in the auditorium was unmatchable and also been touted as one of the best films to be screened at Berlin Film Fest.

Check out few of the very early reviews of the film-

Now that the embargo is over, I’ve been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive! My review out tomorrow. #Berlinale @berlinale — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 9, 2019

Couldn’t have asked for a better viewing for #GullyBoyInBerlin – with the cast & a sea of public. Cheers, claps & whistles!! Every character in the movie owns it. Dreams, love & mehnat!! Bahut hard‘ch! @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @NaezyTheBaA @VivianDivine — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) February 9, 2019

#Gullyboy . @RanveerOfficial ‘s best performance till date. mind blowing music, some goosebumps rap battles. Alia and MC shekh were terrific. the editing could have been better. Overall a brilliant film. 4/5 stars. half extra star for ranveer. he just killed it. — vicky- elfenomeno (@aamir_greatest) February 9, 2019

About #GullyBoy I’m gonna say something. There are yearly 400 movies at the Berlinale. I choose every edition to see 30-35. I chose Gully Boy because it was from India 🇮🇳 and they are making great movies in the last years. I had no clue what the movie was about. What a present ❤ — Carlos Grau (@cineypoesia) February 10, 2019

This time, there are three Indian women filmmakers at the Berlinale. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Udita Bhargava’s Dust and Rima Das’ Bulbul Can Sing. Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is loosely based on the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi in supporting roles. The film releases on February 14.

