Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Overseas): A Memorable Journey!

Uri: The Surgical Strike is clearly enjoying its run at the box office. The movie which stars Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam in lead roles has maintained its pace and risen beyond in the most unexpected way. It Is now earning equal or in fact more than the recent releases which is great!

After earning 2.03 crores on Friday, the movie now has garnered a grand total of 202.52 crores. With the Saturday collections expected rake in much more, the numbers are only seeing a further upward trend. Talking about the overseas collections, the Aditya Dhar directorial has raked in around 43 crores till Friday. This is great considering the expectations of the director which were not this high.

It has another week to add collections to its kitty, as the next week will see the release of Gully Boy, after which the collections may slow down due to the tough competition from the Ranveer Singh starrer. Albeit, its box office journey is definitely going to be a memorable one.

Actress Yami Gautam who played the female lead in the movie said it is most appropriate to dedicate the success to the Indian Army and their families.

The movie is about the 2016 surgical strikes that India conducted following a terrorist attack in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

“No matter how much gratitude I have towards our Army, it will always be less. During the shooting and promotion of the film, I got the privilege of meeting our Army men every other day. They made me realise the real value of hard work. Their honesty, hard work and sacrifices inspired me to put my best into the film.

Directed by debutante Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike stars actor Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihan Singh Shergill.

