Box Office Collections: Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Crosses Gabbar Is Back, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Stays Poor

Box Office Collections: As expected, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi jumped big on its third Saturday to bring in 2.65 crore. With this, the film’s overall numbers have reached 88.45 crores. In the process, it has also gone past the lifetime numbers of Gabbar Is Back (86 crores) which too was directed by Krish, though this one has Kangana Ranaut as the director too in the credits.

The film will comfortably go past 90 crores today and then her into 96-97 crores range by the time this week is through. Post that it should find some sort of numbers trickling in for next week which would take it past the 100 crore mark.

As for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, it has stayed on to be a poor show. The film could gather only 50 lakhs* more on its second Saturday which is basically just a token number. The film hasn’t worked even in major multiplexes of target major cities and that is quite disappointing. The film currently stands at 20.58 crore* and would find some collections today before it is all over for it at the Box Office. Flop.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!