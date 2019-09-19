Regardless of the fact that Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah isn’t happening, the film has headlined the news more than anything. From the mishap to the rumoured tiff between Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Inshallah seems like a distant dream for the fans. But we think the film might revive as Salman Khan finally confirmed that the film will be made.

Yes, you read that right! During the green carpet of the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Mumbai, Salman said that film will happen for sure. The only bad news that he gave was that he will not be a part of it.

He said, “Currently, Inshallah is not being made. Inshallah will be made but at least not with me.” That’s really sad news for all Salman Khan fans as they would not be able to see the ace actor with SLB, who last worked together 19 years back on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and went on to become one of biggest blockbusters of that time.

Check out the video below:

Salman had arrived at the green carpet with his Dabangg 3 co-star and daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee. While introducing her, Salman revealed that Sonakshi Sinha was also introduced on the ramp at IIFA just like Saiee. He said, “It’s so strange that long time back, Sonakshi Sinha was also introduced on the ramp at IIFA and now this is her turn.”

To which one of the reporters said that Saiee will also impress the audience just like Sona. Salman had a witty reply to this comment as he said, “Inshallah. I am not talking about the film,” taking a did at the whole situation.

Earlier last month, Salman had tweeted, “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!” Salman is yet to reveal the details of this movie but from what we hear, it is a remake of a Korean drama yet again.

