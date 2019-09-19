Before The Mega Clash Of Akshay Kumar VS Salman Khan On Eid 2020, Here’s How They Both Are Coming On Big Screen Even Before It!

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his cop drama, Dabangg 3, which revives him as the massy avatar of ‘Chulbul Pandey’. A motion poster was recently released and took the internet by storm. Now, the actor is coming to the theatre screens with both Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan!

According to a recent report, the teaser of Dabangg 3 is all set to be released at the theatres screens on 2nd October as it will be attached with Hrithik & Tiger Shroff’s WAR. On the other hand, Salman has approached Housefull 4 producer Sajid Nadiadwala to attach the trailer with his movie, and that worked out too! Win-win situation for Salman Khan fans in October.

“The makers have now planned a double treat. Now, Salman and Arbaaz have decided to give two glimpses of Dabangg 3 for the audiences. One is a 90-second second teaser which will be attached to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War movie which releases across theatres on October 2 and a social media release a day before and a three-minute trailer which will be attached to the Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh-Bobby Deol starrer, Housefull 4, which releases on October 25, and is the Diwali (October 27) week. Both War and Housefull 4 are huge releases and are expected to garner the maximum eyeballs, hence the decision was taken for the two creatives to release on two days,” reveals a source close to Bollywood Hungama.

Furthermore about the conversation with Sajid Nadiadwala regarding Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, “Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman are very good friends so it was natural that Salman would request Sajid to attach Dabangg 3 trailer to his movie. Housefull 4 is one of the biggest entertainers of 2019, greatly anticipated with a huge star cast and exciting theme of reincarnation and releasing during Diwali, so attaching any trailer with it will garner maximum eyeballs. While much has been spoken about Salman and Akshay’s clash during Eid 2020, the trailer release proves that there is no issue between them. Akshay would know that Dabangg trailer is appearing with Housefull 4 as Sajid would have informed him,” revealed the source.

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudheva is slated for December 20, 2019 release.

