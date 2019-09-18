VIDEO: Rajkummar Rao Reveals What Appealed Him About Made In China

Today, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy launched the trailer of their upcoming film, Made in China. The trailer launch was held in Mumbai and was also attended by director Mikhil Musale and producer Dinesh Vijan. In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a Gujarati businessman who wants to make it big in the business and does ‘jugaad’ for it.

At the trailer launch, the Newton actor was asked what appealed him to do Made in China. Rao told the reporters, “I always wanted to do a film based on a businessman and this one is Gujarati. Kai Po Che was also about Gujarat, but it was very subtle. But here, I had all chance to go out. Mikhil himself is from Gujarat and the writers Karan and Niren too. So they all created a good world of Gujarat that I started smelling Gujarat in my script.”

“When you will see the film also, you will feel like you belong to that city and those people. You will feel like you are standing there and watching & experiencing their journey. I had an amazing time shooting for this film. I loved the part and the script,” said Rajkummar at the event.

Made in China also stars Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, Sumit Vyas and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Diwali this year.

