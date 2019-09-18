Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput Overtakes Ayushmann Khurrana & Tiger Shroff In Koimoi’s Star Power Index

Sushant Singh Rajput is literally in demand with as many as 10 projects under his kitty. His recent release, Chhichhore, too has turned out to be another successful affair at the box office with whopping collections of 102.19 crores till now. And with this, the actor has managed to surpass actors- Tiger Shroff and Ayuhsmann Khurrana, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index.
In Koimoi’s Star Power Index, Sushant and Tiger had 100 points registered for themselves after each of their movie – M.S.Dhoni – The Untold Story and Baaghi 2 respectively landed in the 100 crore club. Ayushmann on the other hand has 100 points from Badhaai Ho and another 50 points as AndhaDhun is amongst the top 10 grossers in overseas.
Now, Sushant has added another 100 points owing to Chhichhore’s 100 crores plus collections thus taking his total to 200 points. At the same time, it will be interesting to see if Ayushmann with Dream Girl crosses the milestone and takes his throne back or not. What do you think?
Meanwhile, Chhichhore also has been a treat for director Nitesh Tiwari who has surpassed Thugs Of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya in Directors’ Power Index.
Trending
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|600
|900
|100
|2400
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|200
|0
|0
|1300
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|8. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|9. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|12. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|13. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|14. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|15. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|50
|150
|16.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
