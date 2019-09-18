Sushant Singh Rajput is literally in demand with as many as 10 projects under his kitty. His recent release, Chhichhore, too has turned out to be another successful affair at the box office with whopping collections of 102.19 crores till now. And with this, the actor has managed to surpass actors- Tiger Shroff and Ayuhsmann Khurrana, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index.

In Koimoi’s Star Power Index, Sushant and Tiger had 100 points registered for themselves after each of their movie – M.S.Dhoni – The Untold Story and Baaghi 2 respectively landed in the 100 crore club. Ayushmann on the other hand has 100 points from Badhaai Ho and another 50 points as AndhaDhun is amongst the top 10 grossers in overseas.

Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput Overtakes Ayushmann Khurrana & Tiger Shroff In Koimoi’s Star Power Index
Now, Sushant has added another 100 points owing to Chhichhore’s 100 crores plus collections thus taking his total to 200 points. At the same time, it will be interesting to see if Ayushmann with Dream Girl crosses the milestone and takes his throne back or not. What do you think?

Meanwhile, Chhichhore also has been a treat for director Nitesh Tiwari who has surpassed Thugs Of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya in Directors’ Power Index.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8006009001002400
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar1100200001300
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Prabhas200005000700
8. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
9. Hrithik Roshan40020000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11. Varun Dhawan400000400
12. John Abraham200000200
13. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
14. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
15. Ayushmann Khurrana1000050150
16.Tiger Shroff100000100
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

