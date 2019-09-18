Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput Overtakes Ayushmann Khurrana & Tiger Shroff In Koimoi’s Star Power Index

Sushant Singh Rajput is literally in demand with as many as 10 projects under his kitty. His recent release, Chhichhore, too has turned out to be another successful affair at the box office with whopping collections of 102.19 crores till now. And with this, the actor has managed to surpass actors- Tiger Shroff and Ayuhsmann Khurrana, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index.

In Koimoi’s Star Power Index, Sushant and Tiger had 100 points registered for themselves after each of their movie – M.S.Dhoni – The Untold Story and Baaghi 2 respectively landed in the 100 crore club. Ayushmann on the other hand has 100 points from Badhaai Ho and another 50 points as AndhaDhun is amongst the top 10 grossers in overseas.

Now, Sushant has added another 100 points owing to Chhichhore’s 100 crores plus collections thus taking his total to 200 points. At the same time, it will be interesting to see if Ayushmann with Dream Girl crosses the milestone and takes his throne back or not. What do you think?

Meanwhile, Chhichhore also has been a treat for director Nitesh Tiwari who has surpassed Thugs Of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya in Directors’ Power Index.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 200 0 0 1300 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 9. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 0 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 12. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 13. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 14. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 15. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 50 150 16.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

