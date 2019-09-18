Chhichhore Vs Saaho 12 Days Box Office Comparison: Word Of Mouth Proves Content Is The King

Sushant Singh Rajput & Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore crossed the 100 crores mark in just 12 days and that’s quite an achievement for a film which took just a decent opening of 7.32 crores.

The total business of the film so far is 102.19 crores and going by its trend, it looks like the film is headed for a long run. There’s not much competition for Chhichhore until October 2 when the Box Office will see a big release War starring Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has got her 2nd 100 crores this year after Saaho (Hindi) and it won’t be a surprise if it surpasses that film to become her highest grosser ever.

Below is the 12-day box office comparison of Chhichhore & Saaho (Hindi) which proves that despite having a much lesser opening than Saaho, Chhichhore is challenging its lifetime business in Hindi market.

Chhichhore 12 Day Breakdown

Day 1 – 7.32 crores

Day 2 – 12.25 crores

Day 3 – 16.41 crores

Day 4 – 8.10 crores

Day 5 – 10.05 crores

Day 6 – 7.20 crores

Day 7 – 7.50 crores

Day 8 – 5.34 crores

Day 9 – 9.42 crores

Day 10 –10.47 crores

Day 11 – 4.02 crores

Day 12 – 4.11 crores

Saaho (Hindi) 12 Day Breakdown

Day 1 – 24.40

Day 2 – 25.20

Day 3 – 29.48

Day 4 – 14.20

Day 5 – 9.10

Day 6 – 6.90

Day 7 – 6.75

Day 8 – 3.75

Day 9 – 4.60

Day 10 – 6.60

Day 11 – 2.11

Day 12 – 2.63

Saaho (Hindi) opened three times more than Chhichhore but over the time, the latter sustained in a much better way. Chhichhore started collecting more than Saaho (Hindi) from 6th day onwards and while it reached 12th day, the business was almost double. Notably, Chhichhore earned 4.11 crores on 12th day and Saaho (Hindi) collected 2.63 crores.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!