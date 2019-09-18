Chhichhore is going strong at the Box Office in the second week by following a rock steady trend. The film on its second Tuesday earned more than the previous day which is a phenomenal trend to witness in the weekdays and that too when the film is in the second week and facing competition from another film which is doing good business as well.

Chhichhore earned 4.11 crores on 12th day compared to 4.02 crores on 11th day thus taking the total business to 102.19 crores. The Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Sharma led film has therefore crossed the lifetime business of other 100 crore grossers like Shivaay (100.35 crores), Raid (101.54 crores), Race 2 (102 crores) and Bol Bachchan (102 crores). The next targets of Chhichhore are De De Pyaar De (102.40 crores), Grand Masti (102.50 crores), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores), 2 States (104 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores) & Ek Villain (105.50 crores) and these will be surpassed by today only.

Varun whose character Sexa in Chhichhore received many accolades spoke about being typecast recently. He said, “In today’s time it is a big task to be cast in good projects with good cast on a regular basis — so typecasting comes much later. I enjoy comedy. I genuinely like to make people laugh. It is one of the toughest things to do,” Varun said.

“Today, almost everyone is busy. Everyone is so occupied that they hardly get time to laugh their fullest. So, I feel blessed that through the medium of cinema, I can bring a smile on someone’s face. Also, Comedy is the genre that has given me an acceptance and an identity. So, I don’t fear of getting typecast and I won’t stop doing comedy roles just because I have done too many,” Varun told IANS.

