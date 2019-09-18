Chhichhore is going strong at the Box Office in the second week by following a rock steady trend. The film on its second Tuesday earned more than the previous day which is a phenomenal trend to witness in the weekdays and that too when the film is in the second week and facing competition from another film which is doing good business as well.
Chhichhore earned 4.11 crores on 12th day compared to 4.02 crores on 11th day thus taking the total business to 102.19 crores. The Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Sharma led film has therefore crossed the lifetime business of other 100 crore grossers like Shivaay (100.35 crores), Raid (101.54 crores), Race 2 (102 crores) and Bol Bachchan (102 crores). The next targets of Chhichhore are De De Pyaar De (102.40 crores), Grand Masti (102.50 crores), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores), 2 States (104 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores) & Ek Villain (105.50 crores) and these will be surpassed by today only.
Varun whose character Sexa in Chhichhore received many accolades spoke about being typecast recently. He said, “In today’s time it is a big task to be cast in good projects with good cast on a regular basis — so typecasting comes much later. I enjoy comedy. I genuinely like to make people laugh. It is one of the toughest things to do,” Varun said.
|Film ( since 2012)
|Year
|Collection
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|2017
|511.30
|Dangal
|2016
|387.39
|Sanju
|2018
|341.22
|PK
|2014
|339.50
|Tiger Zinda hai
|2017
|339.16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45
|Padmaavat
|2018
|300.26
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25
|Kabir Singh
|2019
|278.24
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|2019
|244.06
|Krissh 3
|2013
|240.50
|Simmba
|2018
|240.22
|Kick
|2014
|233.00
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70
|Bharat
|2019
|209.36
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|205.72
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205.00
|Mission Mangal
|2019
|200.16*
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03
|2.0
|2018
|188.00
|Bajirao Mastani
|2015
|184.00
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03
|Race 3
|2018
|169.00
|Baaghi 2
|2018
|165.00
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|154.30
|Kesari
|2019
|153.00
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2015
|152.00
|Dilwale
|2015
|148.00
|Super 30
|2019
|146.10
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|145.29
|Saaho
|2019
|141.00*
|Singham Returns
|2014
|141.00
|Gully Boy
|2019
|139.38
|Judwaa 2
|2017
|138.00
|Raees
|2017
|137.51
|Badhaai Ho
|2018
|136.80
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60
|M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
|2016
|133.04
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00
|Stree
|2018
|129.67
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00
|Rustom
|2016
|127.49
|Kaabil
|2017
|126.58
|Raazi
|2018
|123.17
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05
|Tubelight
|2017
|121.25
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|120.00
|Barfi!
|2012
|120.00
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2017
|116.60
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|2016
|112.50
|Jai Ho
|2014
|111.00
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela
|2013
|110.00
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|2018
|108.71
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70
|Gold
|2018
|107.37
|ABCD 2
|2015
|107.00
|Ek Villain
|2014
|105.50
|Son Of Sardaar
|2012
|105.03
|2 States
|2014
|104.00
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|103.50
|Grand Masti
|2013
|102.50
|De De Pyaar De
|2019
|102.40
|Chhichhore
|2019
|102.19*
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|102.00
|Race 2
|2013
|102.00
|Raid
|2018
|101.54
|Shivaay
|2016
|100.35
|Zero
|2018
|97.50
|Batla House
|2019
|97.18
|Welcome back
|2015
|97.00
|Baby
|2015
|95.50
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|2019
|94.92
|Luka Chuppi
|2019
|94.15
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00
|Singh Is Bliing
|2015
|90.25
|Satyameva Jayate
|2018
|89.05
|Badla
|2019
|88.02
|Gabbar Is Back
|2015
|86.00
|Aashiqui 2
|2013
|85.40
|Fan
|2016
|85.00
|Veere Di Wedding
|2018
|83.00
|Brothers
|2015
|82.47
|OMG Oh My God!
|2012
|81.50
|Fukrey Returns
|2017
|80.13
|Kalank
|2019
|80.00
|Piku
|2015
|79.92
|Sui Dhaaga
|2018
|79.02
|PadMan
|2018
|78.95
|Baadshaho
|2017
|78.02
|Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
|2014
|78.00
|Dil Dhadakne Do
|2015
|76.88
|Gunday
|2014
|76.55
|Drishyam
|2015
|76.16
“Today, almost everyone is busy. Everyone is so occupied that they hardly get time to laugh their fullest. So, I feel blessed that through the medium of cinema, I can bring a smile on someone’s face. Also, Comedy is the genre that has given me an acceptance and an identity. So, I don’t fear of getting typecast and I won’t stop doing comedy roles just because I have done too many,” Varun told IANS.
