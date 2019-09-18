Dulquer Salmaan REVEALS His Family’s Biggest Complain & It’s Not What You Think

Dulquer Salmaan is all geared up for his second Bollywood outing- The Zoya Factor, alongside Sonam Kapoor. The Malayalam superstar made his Bollywood debut last year with Karwaan which also features Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles.

In The Zoya Factor, Dulquer will be playing the role of a cricketer. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name. The audience is pretty excited about the Bangalore Days actor’s second Hindi film.

In an interview with Indian Express, Dulquer Salmaan was asked what are his family’s thoughts on his choice of films in the Hindi film industry and overall too. The handsome hunk said, “They are excited. Their complaint is that I am doing less work in Malayalam, and want me to do more work there. They always want me to make that my primary focus.”

He added, “But otherwise, they are always happy to see me in different industries and being accepted there. They feel proud. It has been amazing. I have been loving every day of this journey.”

Well, we love the talented actor in every film he is a part of.

Meanwhile, The Zoya Factor also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on this Friday.

