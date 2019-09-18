SHOCKING! Section 375 Is Inspired By Shiney Ahuja’s Rape Case, Reveals Writer

Section 375 has been gaining rave reviews for its gripping courtroom drama and the ever so spot-on acting chops of Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha. However there have also been a few critics of the film who say that the film is pulling back the #MeToo movement by many steps.

Now the writer of the film has a made a shocking revelation and said that the film is based on the infamous rape case of Woh Lamhe actor Shiney Ahuja who was sentenced to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment after being acquitted in the rape case that accused him of rape his house help.

And now speaking to The Quint, Manish Gupta the writer of Section 375 has said, “It is absolutely inspired by the Shiney Ahuja case because I knew Shiney personally. This was in 2009. In 2009, I was supposed to do a film with Shiney. It was supposed to be a film on the gangster Charles Sobhraj. So I used to visit Shiney at his residence in Oshiwara and his wife Anupam.”

He further revealed, “She was his manager, so I used to interact with her. And now there was this maid, a very young maid in the house. She used to serve me water etc. One evening, I just heard that Shiney has been arrested for raping that girl. I was shocked. I rushed to the police station – the Oshiwara police station.”

Manish further revealed that when he went to meet the DCP and requested him to release Shiney the DCP refused and how Shiney’s wife later explained to Manish that a DNA report too can be error prone many a times.

Manish also admitted that after speaking to the victim who explained her scary ordeal to every minute detail,he was shocked and started beliving that may be Shiney may have commited the heinous crime. The writer finally concluded saying, “Now I didn’t know what to believe. On one side was Anupam who is a woman and her husband has been accused of rape. Her life is devastated even if it was consensual sex. On the other hand, there is this girl who has been raped, exploited so it was rather disturbing for me. And that’s how the germ of the movie came. But yes there are other similar cases to that of Shiney’s that were source material for me.”

