Section 375 Box Office Day 3: Has A Lesser Weekend Than The Accidental Prime Minister, All Eyes On The Weekdays

Section 375 Box Office Day 3: Section 375 has been critically quite well received and those from the audiences who have watched it are also liking it. As a result, Sunday collections were further bigger with 3.52 crores coming in. That said, this is still sub-optimal as the film of this scale, size and content definitely deserves a better viewing.

Currently, it has far lesser count of shows allocated to it when compared to new Hindi release Dream Girl and also last week’s arrival Chhichhore. Moreover, since both these films have been hugely appreciated too, audience footfalls for the Ajay Behl directed film aren’t as high as they ought to be.

This can well be seen from the weekend collections of 8.04 crores which are far lesser than what the content of the film warrants. Ideally, at least the 10 crores mark should have been touched for this courtroom drama that makes for an engaging watch. However, with the numbers staying lower than that, a lot would now depend on how the film stays stable during the weekdays. Considering the fact that the film raises a few pertinent questions and also a topical affair (centered on #MeToo, albeit with a twist), it needs far better traction for sure.

Even Akshaye Khanna would be hoping that Section 375 turns out to be at least on the same levels as his last release The Accidental Prime Minister. While the weekend of Section 375 is lesser than that of The Accidental Prime Minister [11.90 crores], hopefully it would manage to find some sustenance in days to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!