A few days ago, it was learnt that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set for his second directorial venture in Bollywood after Kabir Singh. Several reports thereafter suggested that Ranbir Kapoor will play a lead role in Vanga’s next and the movie has been titled as Devil.

After the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, though director Sandeep Reddy Vanga received criticism from a section of the viewers, the fans were eagerly waiting for his next project. And with Ranbir Kapoor’s name doing the rounds, everyone just got hell excited. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, the movie’s title Devil has not gone down well with Salman Khan, who will be playing his renowned character in Kick 2 tentatively titled as Devil Is Back.

The report in Deccan Chronicle states that both producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan are not happy with the title of Vanga’s next. A source close to the development quotes, “It is a known fact that Salman is not very fond of Ranbir, and if he will play the title role in Devil and both films release around the same time, there will be some kind of confusion in the minds of the people. Salman was ticked off when he heard the news for the first time, and though he chose to play it down, we are told that both he and Sajid are not very amused by the title of the film,” reports Deccan Chronicle.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga last release Kabir Singh made a collection of approx 278 crores and provided a breakthrough success for Shahid Kapoor.

