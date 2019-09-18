Sanjay Dutt CONFIRMS Being A Part Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Prithviraj!

Speculations had been rife for a very long time now about Sanjay Dutt being a part of an unnamed historic biopic featuring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. And now that Akshay Kumar has made the news official of a biopic on Prithviraj Chauhan titled as Prithviraj, Sanjay Dutt too has subtly confirmed being a part of it.

Dutt who is gearing up for the release of his next, Prassthanam alongside Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff, has a wide variety of roles in his kitty ranging from Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera to Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

And now speaking to Zoom in a candid conversation, Dutt very coolly slipped the confirmation of being a part of another megaproject. Revealing the deets, the Vaastav actor said, “It’s diverse, the kind of characters I am playing. Again, which is great. Sadak is also there and I am doing Panipat – Abdali and in Shamshera I am playing Shudh Singh Ji and Prithviraj Chauhan, I am doing KGF. So, it’s a lot of variety, it’s great and Bhuj, of course.”

Prithiviraj, directed by Dr Chanraprakash Dwivedi and produced by YRF, is all set to hit theatres around Diwali 2020. While Dutt may have casually slipped out a confirmation on being a part of the film, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same!

