Satte Pe Satta Remake: Not Katrina Kaif, But This Co-Star Of Hers To Play Hrithik Roshan’s Leading Lady?

the news ever since and the report that Hrithik Roshan will be a part of the film has everybody excited for it. Names like Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif also came up for the role of Hema Malini’s character. But it looks like it will be some other actress taking it up.

According to reports by CineBlitz, Katrina Kaif’s Zero co-star Anushka Sharma has been roped in for the lead role. She will step into Hema Malini’s shoes for Satte Pe Satta remake. If that happens, this will be the first time Hrithik and Anushka will be sharing the screen space. According to the reports, Deepika and Katrina were being considered for the role but now they’ve penned down Anushka’s name for the role.

It is said that the Zero actress is still on the initial stages with the makers and has not given a nod to the role yet. Post the debacle of Zero, Anushka has been taking her own time off from the silver screen and is often spotted spending time with hubby Virat Kohli.

For the uninitiated, Hrithik has worked with Katrina is Bang Bang, which was a remake of the Hollywood film Knight and Day. The two also played the role of a romantic couple in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Katrina and Hrithik also had few scenes in Sanjay Dutt starrer Agneepath.

Apart from Satte Pe Satta, Hrithik will also be seen in Sidharth Anand’s action film WAR. The film will feature Hrithik and Tiger Shroff together for the first time. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role and is listed for October 2nd release.

