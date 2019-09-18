Sunil Grover On Speculations Of Returning To The Kapil Sharma Show: “It’s Really Irritating”

Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover became a household name after his stint as Gutthi and Dr. Gulati in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show’s, Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma and then The Kapil Sharma Show. While fans showered love on the banter between both the comedians, Sunil quit the show after a mid-air rift with Kapil.

But Sunil’s recent cryptic tweet, “Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever. So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki … mere husband mujhko…,” had everyone guessing if this was a hint to the actor returning to Kapil Shamr’s show.

Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. 🙏 baaki … mere husband mujhko… — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2019

Sunil has now clarified his stand by quashing such possibilities the actor-comedian has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I don’t know why people are speculating this because my tweet doesn’t hint anything like that. There’s no truth in it at all. It’s not happening. Yes, fans comment on my tweet to come back but from those comments, you can’t make it speculative news.”

Setting the record straight once and for all the Bharat actor said, “It is all baseless and I don’t want to comment on it. It’s really irritating that these speculations arise out of nowhere. So when there’s something, I myself will reveal.”

However, Sunil did hint to a possibility of making his digital debut soon and was quoted saying, “There is something interesting that is coming up and I will be announcing it in a few days. It’s for the web space and I’m really looking forward to it. That’s all I can say.”

Well, while we would be more than excited to see the ace comedians reunite, we also wish all the success to Sunil for all his future endeavors.

