PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Were Celebrating Akansha Ranjan’s Birthday But We’re Celebrating Them!

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s next, Brahmastra. The duo is often spotted together for professional as well as personal reasons. Yesterday, both of them attended Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash.

They were spotted late in the night as they headed to Akansha’s house. A lot of pictures from the party are doing the rounds on the internet. But this one picture featuring Ranbir and Alia has taken all our attention.

In the picture, we can see everyone posing together but Alia can be seen holding Ranbir and not letting him go, and Ranbir is bending a little to rest his head on Alia’s head. Both of them look madly and crazily in love with each other. It is a perfect picture to drive away the mid-week blues. Though the picture has all our hearts but we are equally jealous too! The picture also has Aditya Seal, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Anushka Ranjan. Check out the picture here:

Don’t they look effin adorable?

On the work front, apart from Brahmastra, Alia also has Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and Takht with Ranveer Singh. Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt.

