Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Gets His Leading Lady; To Collaborate With Kiara Advani

After several speculations, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan finally announced his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently. A lot was being written and spoken about Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel and now it is finally happening.

Post releasing the first look, the makers have now got their leading lady opposite Kartik.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kiara Advani, who was seen in Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor, will be starring in the sequel. A source close to the publication said, “The film is expected to go on the floors in October. It is currently in the pre-production stage. Reading sessions will begin closer to the first schedule.”

Well, this indeed a great news!

Earlier, the posters of the film were released and Kartik was seen in the same avatar as Akshay Kumar. The motion poster featured the iconic Hare Krishna Hare Ram from the first part.

Meanwhile, Kiara has three movies in her kitty right now. She will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Good Newwzz with Akshay Kumar and Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. Whereas Kartik has recently wrapped up Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and he has Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

