Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani Turns Down A Movie With Thalapathy Vijay?

Post success of her last release Kabir Singh, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been flooded with film offers not just from Bollywood, but also from South industry.

Earlier there were reports about the actress being approached for a Kollywood flick opposite Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in lead in Lokesh Kanganaraj’s directorial.

But now as per latest reports, Kiara has turned down the offer because of her prior commitments following which she has jam-packed schedule.

The yet to be titled Vijay starrer is slated to go on floors post-Diwali. As the superstar is all busy gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil venture Bigil.

Cine goers will get to see Vijay in dual roles, as father and son. The father’s part will have him playing a local goon, and the son’s part will have him playing a coach to women’s football team.

Bigil, also stars actress Nayanthara in lead, along with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and others in major roles.

This is for the third time where the director-actor duo of Atlee-Vijay has teamed up for a film.

Earlier the duo have worked together for super hit films, Theri and Mersal.

The Vijay starrer will hit big screen on 27th October on occassion of Diwali.

Talking about Kiara, the actress has four big projects in Bollywood, of which two have Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in lead. The projects we are talking about are Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz & Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb.

Apart from the above-mentioned films, she also has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra & Indoo Ki Jawani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!