EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ayushmann Khurrana Turns Into The Classic Poo AKA Kareena Kapoor Khan From K3G!

Ayushmann Khurrana has been busy promoting his movie, Dream Girl, alongside Nushrat Bharucha which is all set for its release tomorrow. The early reviews are out and fans are raving about Khurrana’s portrayal as ‘Pooja’. While y’all will have to wait till tomorrow to witness the comedy drama, we might just have a snippet that may give you a glimpse!

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Ayushmann had to act like various B’Town actresses including Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif amongst others and do they hook step from some of their famous songs or classic acts. Amidst this was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s classic Poo. Something to look out for in the video is when Ayushmann does the famous dialogue “Ye kaun hai jisne Poo ko mud kar nahi dekha”.

Check out the exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann along with his leading lady Nushrat, even spoke about famous roles from their career, the National award win and so much more. Stick to this space for all the details.

Dream Girl releases on September 13. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa and also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor.

“Dream Girl is a unique film because I have recited some of my dialogues in a girl’s voice. It was a fun experience. I feel this will be one of the most commercial films of my career. It is really different from my last film ‘Article 15’,” said Ayushmann, adding: “‘Dream Girl’ is a masala film and it’s my first film where I will tell the audience to leave their brains at home while watching it, because they are going to get entertained a lot.”