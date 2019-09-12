Saaho Box Office (Hindi): With 138 Crores, Prabhas Beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana & Varun Dhawan!

Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is turning out out to be a successful affair at the box office. Post 12 days of run, the movie has added a total of 138.46 crores and is edging closer to the 140 crore club. The good news is that the movie with its yesterday’s collections has surpassed a Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and a Varun Dhawan movie.

After adding a decent 1.98 crores to its collections yesterday, Saaho has left behind the lifetime collections of Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores), Raees (137.51 crores) and Judwaa 2 (138 crores). With another huge feat being achieved just within the 13 days of its run, it will be exciting to see how far does it go and what more is in the store for us!

In terms of the worldwide collections, Saaho has crossed Rs 400 crore at the global box-office, the film’s makers tweeted on Monday.

“Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this? #Saaho crosses 400 Cr+ at BOs worldwide,” read a tweet on the official handle of the film.

“Saaho” is Prabhas’s first release after the blockbuster “Bahubali” series. While the film opened well, it left has many fans and the media underwhelmed owing to its lack of a cohesive plot.

The action drama “Saaho” was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages, and is rumoured to have been made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

