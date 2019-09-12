VIDEO: These Little Adorable Fans Of Kartik Aaryan Are So Concerned For Him As They Say – ‘Sambhal Ke Ghar Pe Jaana’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, is currently enjoying his stardom to the core. He rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama due to his epic monologue.

Post that, there’s no stopping for him. His recent success being Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon, since then he has signed several films like Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aaj Kal and others.

He has clearly become everyone’s favourite now. A video of him is going viral on the internet. In the video, he can be seen shaking hands with his ‘nanhe’ fans and in return he gets to hear a very sweet thing from them. The kids tell him to reach home safe and even Kartik wishes them the same. Check out this aww-dorable video here:

Cute, isn’t it?

Post this, Kartik went to receive his rumoured lady love Sara from her dance class. Like a gentleman, he was seen handling the umbrella and escorting her to the car. Check out the video below:

Ahem, ahem! What’s cooking?

