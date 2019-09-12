Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sanoj Raj Becomes First Crorepati Of The Season; Jackpot Question Awaits!

With every year, the thrill for Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, only increases and same is the case with the current 11th season of the show. Well, the good news is that the show has already found its first crorepati in contestant Sanoj Raj from Bihar and here’s all you need to know about it.

As per the reports doing the rounds, Sanoj who is the son of a farmer from Bihar tried his luck on Kaun Banega Crorepati, and ended up answering all the 15 questions correctly. Thus, emerging as the first crorepati of the season! Celebration calls for the family who’s already pumped up and is eagerly waiting to welcome the hero back at their home.

But, the real test is yet to come as the jackpot answer is yet to be answered, and there have been no revelation to it as of yet. Only time will tell whether he manages to nail that as well or things will witness a twist. What do you think?

Sanoj Raj’s father, Ramjatan Sharma, is a farmer and can’t contain his happiness post his son’s big achievement. Sanoj was a brilliant student right from his childhood, his father has revealed.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan recalled his bus ride days in Delhi with “good looking college-going ladies” when he was just a student.

“I used to live near Teen Murti and take a bus for my daily commute to college. This bus used to go around the parliament and CP (Connaught Place) and further leave me at my university,” Amitabh said.

