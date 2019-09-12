Saaho Star Prabhas Begins Prepping For His Next

After dedicating 2 years for his last release Saaho and garnering rave reviews from all over, actor Prabhas has moved on to his next project which is being helmed by Telugu filmmaker Radha Krishna.

As per reports, the dashing actor has already begun preparation for his character and is on a mission to lose all those extra pounds which had sported for his last release.

Reportedly, the south superstar in yet to be titled Telugu flick will be sporting a lean look. And the actor has already started hitting the gym regularly and is following strict food and fitness regime to achieve the look as per his character’s requirement.

The romantic-action venture is based on the era of 1970’s in Europe and it has gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde in lead opposite Baahubali actor.

It is for the first time where Prabhas and Pooja are teaming up together for a project.

The Prabhas starrer will be a multilingual film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The untitled film is produced by UV Creations.

Talking about Prabhas’ last release, Saaho, the film has had decent run at box office so far.

Apart from Prabhas, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor in lead along with Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi along with others.

The film is helmed by Sujeeth.

