VIDEO: Deepika Padukone Mobbed At Lalbaugcha Raja; Bodygaurd Has A Tough Time Escorting!

During the auspicious 11 days long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, we got to spot many celebrities visiting different pandals. Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan were amongst the big names that were spotted at the Lalbaug Cha Raja for blessings. yesterday, Chhappak actress Deepika Padukone also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. Dressed in a saree, Padukone was looking like an ultimate beauty.

While her sight was captivating, it was the bodyguard that caught our attention. Yes, Deepika’s bodyguard was having a hard time escorting Deepika to the idol of Lord Ganesh for worship. In a video that has surfaced online, we can see the strong bodyguard is trying his best to keep the mob away from the actress. As Deepika walks gracefully towards the pandal, her bodyguard protected her from the number of people with the help of his hands. Both of them walked slowly forward and the bodyguard successfully led her to the darshan. Great jo, Mr. Bodyguard!

Talking about her ensemble, Deepika was seen wearing a golden saree for her visit. She paired her look with huge gold earrings and tied her hair into a bun. Deepika went for a nude makeup look and was looking enthralling in her ensemble. Check out the video right here:

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film is based on an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal played by Deepika. Vikrant Massey will essay the role of Deepika’s love interest in the film. Chhappak is slated for January 10, 2020 release. The actress will also star in Kabir Khan’s sports drama titled ‘83. She will be essaying the role of Ranveer Singh’s character Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. The film will hit the theatres in April 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!