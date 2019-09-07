‘83 Update: Ranveer Singh & Team To Shoot In Mumbai From THIS Date, Post Wrapping The London Schedule

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Gully Boy, is currently shooting for Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory and Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev in it. Recently, the team of ‘83 wrapped up the first schedule in UK which went on for 3 months.

Now, director Kabir Khan and team are back to Mumbai and they will start shooting the next schedule here.

Kabir, in conversation with Mumbai Mirror, revealed that the team will be shooting in Mumbai as some of the interiors is not available in London. The shooting will start on September 10 here. He said, “We will be shooting off and on with the entire team. During this schedule, we will be filming some of the interiors that no longer exist in London and have built sets for the same. The cricketing portions were completed in London. This will be the final schedule with the actors after which we will only be shooting what was happening around the country during World Cup.”

Kabir further also spoke about Deepika Padukone, who is playing Ranveer’s wife in ‘83. He said, “They are both super actors and marriage doesn’t make any difference to the way they act. It has just given them another level of comfort. Deepika was around our sets for more than just the days when she was shooting, not only because she’s one of our producers but as there is this sense of comfort.”

He also went on to appreciate Ranveer’s look. “We worked on the look for over a month and decided to keep it minimalistic. One can’t be wearing heavy prosthetics while playing cricket, and for us, it was important that Ranveer plays cricket while in the look.”

