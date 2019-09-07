BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan’s Next CONFIRMED With Ali Abbas Zafar! Is This Going To Be Dhoom 4?

Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, took a break for a while. Post Zero’s failure, SRK planned to not sign any film anytime soon.

He even went on to say that he wants to spend some quality time his kids and he is not willing to sign any project for a while as he was kind of broken after Zero’s debacle. This news came as a shock for all the cinegoers and his fans.

But finally a good news is here that he has finally signed a film now. Yes, you read it right! According to Peepingmoon.com, SRK has signed a Ali Abbas Zafar film. It is being said that Khan has signed two big films but the first film is not yet confirmed. But he has given a nod for the second film. Sources revealed that Shah Rukh will be teaming up with YRF which will be announced on its 50th anniversary next year. Ali has been signed to direct this big budget actioner.

It is being said that Ali has already started working on it and he will start recce early next year. Sources further revealed to the portal that it is yet not clear if the film is a Dhoom 4 or new film but it is said that it will be most expensive film coming out under YRF banner. It is reported that the film will go on floors by the end of 2020.

Well, if this turns out to be true, then it will be a dream and much awaited union of SRK and Ali!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!